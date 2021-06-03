BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE MUI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.66. 64,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.24. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $15.68.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile
Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.