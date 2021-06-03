BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE MUI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.66. 64,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.24. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

