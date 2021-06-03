BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.57.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
