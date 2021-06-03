BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.57.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.