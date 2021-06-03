BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,391. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

