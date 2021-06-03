BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of MYI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.73. 127,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,538. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.38.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

