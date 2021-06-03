BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.226 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BST stock opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.