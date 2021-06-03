BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.226 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
BST stock opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
