BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.171 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of BSTZ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.75. 90,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,724. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II news, VP Jonathan Diorio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.39 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 132,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,437.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

