BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $57.97 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $62.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.