BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $57.97 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $62.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
