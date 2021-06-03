Blockpass Hits 1-Day Volume of $46.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $747,858.11 and approximately $46.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00082488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00024397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.17 or 0.01012932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00052644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,630.60 or 0.09377366 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

