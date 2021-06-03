BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.95 Million Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,504,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,122,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $11,823,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAVE opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

