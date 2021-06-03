BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 59,773 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,773 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of The Macerich worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.04.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The Macerich’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

