Boenning Scattergood Comments on OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OCFC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,945 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 50,617 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

