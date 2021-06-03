boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BHHOF stock remained flat at $$4.65 on Thursday. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.84.

boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

