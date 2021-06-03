boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of BHHOF stock remained flat at $$4.65 on Thursday. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.84.
