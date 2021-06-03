Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.68% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BWMN opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

