BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BPMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 148,463 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

