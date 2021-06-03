Bradley D. Tilden Sells 6,500 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 118,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $67.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after purchasing an additional 973,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,436 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,388,000 after purchasing an additional 221,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

