Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Trading 7.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Brigham Minerals traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $20.36. 11,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 439,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 44,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $830,050.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,422 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,696 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,574 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,883,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,097,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

