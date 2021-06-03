Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Trading 7.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Brigham Minerals traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $20.36. 11,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 439,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 44,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $830,050.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,422 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,696 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 673.68%.
Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.