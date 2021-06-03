Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $881,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $209,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 7.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 11.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 319,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,113,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.96.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $467.00. 38,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,999. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.41 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $462.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

