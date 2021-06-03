Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $469.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $462.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.41 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Loop Capital upped their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.96.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

