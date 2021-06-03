Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.73. 321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,781. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.20 and a 1 year high of $167.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

