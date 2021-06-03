Broadwood Partners, L.P. Sells 1,014 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $148,409.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, May 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 47,571 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $6,822,632.82.

On Monday, April 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $5,869,719.90.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $2,693,997.46.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $143.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.09. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $24,954,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 29,054 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

