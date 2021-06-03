Brokerages Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will post $15.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $27.00 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $1.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 785.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $109.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.96 million to $252.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $37.03 million, with estimates ranging from $35.10 million to $38.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $74,508.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $129,652.21. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $210,712.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCUS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 277,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,727. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

