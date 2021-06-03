Brokerages Anticipate RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to Post $0.09 EPS

Analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. RADA Electronic Industries reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

RADA traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,666. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $548.70 million, a P/E ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 1,472.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 705,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 261,284 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,296,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after buying an additional 147,084 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

