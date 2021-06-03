Brokerages Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.84 Million

Brokerages expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to announce $27.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.57 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $16.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $118.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $158.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $164.36 million, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $260.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.22. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $3,535,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

