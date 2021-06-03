Brokerages Anticipate Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will announce sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the highest is $2.88 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $10.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,804 shares of company stock worth $19,624,400. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $259,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.4% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 88.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $97.57. 38,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,878. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.82. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.