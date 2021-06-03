Brokerages Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.48. Valvoline posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 32.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,623,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after acquiring an additional 878,469 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after acquiring an additional 75,131 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,196.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 922,590 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 76.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.54. 773,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,722. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

