Brokerages Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report $244.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.40 million and the lowest is $198.28 million. Cinemark posted sales of $8.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,625.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Cinemark by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 199,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,269. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.57.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

