Brokerages Expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings. Conformis reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:CFMS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.88. 1,086,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,572,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.24. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $25,118.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,545 shares of company stock worth $118,867. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at about $17,542,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at about $3,362,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Conformis by 156.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,008,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

