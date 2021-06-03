Brokerages Expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to report sales of $23.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $23.90 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $97.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $99.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $133.37 million, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $140.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Docebo in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,961,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,795,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $52.28 on Thursday. Docebo has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -201.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.32.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

