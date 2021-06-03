Brokerages Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.78. Electronic Arts reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $8.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 643 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.46. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.