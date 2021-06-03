Brokerages Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. German American Bancorp reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.79. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

In related news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $38,732.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,127 shares of company stock worth $1,853,856 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.