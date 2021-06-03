Brokerages Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

HASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

NYSE:HASI traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $48.20. 477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,334 shares of company stock worth $6,098,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,148,000 after buying an additional 972,528 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,499,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,093,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,422,000 after purchasing an additional 192,931 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,085,000 after purchasing an additional 739,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,684,000 after purchasing an additional 116,487 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

