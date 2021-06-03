Brokerages Expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report $61.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.80 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $58.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $237.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.80 million to $246.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $230.63 million, with estimates ranging from $224.70 million to $238.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

HFWA stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 80,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,153. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $59,240.00. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,140 shares of company stock worth $354,209 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

