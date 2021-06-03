Brokerages Expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.43 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $564.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $2.58 on Monday, reaching $122.59. 2,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,058. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

