Brokerages Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 120.9% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 401,929 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 103.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 154,362 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,345,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $168,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $653.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.15.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

