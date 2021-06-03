Brokerages Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 120.9% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 401,929 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 103.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 154,362 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,345,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $168,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $653.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.15.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.