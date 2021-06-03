Brokerages Set ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Target Price at $11.53

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,937,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,789,700 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 982,900 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in ADT by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 103,626 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 56,636 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in ADT by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 184,019 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 95,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 154,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,379. ADT has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADT will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

