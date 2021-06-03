Brokerages Set Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Price Target at €56.71

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €56.71 ($66.72).

A number of analysts have issued reports on DPW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.33 ($83.92) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.50 ($67.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

FRA DPW traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €55.91 ($65.78). The company had a trading volume of 2,563,548 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €49.77. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.