Brokerages Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT at $94.20

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.20.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get First Solar alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,503 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Solar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar by 9.5% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Solar by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,055,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.37. 69,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.13. First Solar has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.