Brokerages Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) PT at $35.89

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

NYSE:GFL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.95. 51,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.25.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $197,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $250,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.