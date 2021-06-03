Brokerages Set Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) PT at $12.00

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,760. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The company has a market cap of $644.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Kadmon by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.