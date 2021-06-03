Brokerages Set LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Price Target at €629.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €629.00 ($740.00).

MC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €660.00 ($776.47) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €640.00 ($752.94) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €660.00 ($776.47) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

EPA MC traded up €3.90 ($4.59) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €661.00 ($777.65). The company had a trading volume of 295,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($306.53). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €613.65.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

