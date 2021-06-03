Brokerages Set QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Price Target at GBX 429.40

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 429.40 ($5.61).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QQ stock opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 356.40 ($4.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 332.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.