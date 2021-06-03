Brokerages Set Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) PT at C$3.14

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

ROOT traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,834. The stock has a market capitalization of C$145.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16. Roots has a 12 month low of C$1.02 and a 12 month high of C$3.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.33.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

