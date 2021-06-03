Brokerages Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target at $148.77

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,438 shares of company stock worth $7,568,230. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 195,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.02. The company had a trading volume of 25,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,037. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

