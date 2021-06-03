Brokers Offer Predictions for Roblox Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Roblox in a report released on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Roblox’s FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.52. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.29.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $206,186,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

