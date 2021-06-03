Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Holdings Trimmed by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 175,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 126,923 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 96,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $108.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.36.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

