BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BTIG Research currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $156.34 million, a PE ratio of 123.20 and a beta of 0.99. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 0.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.