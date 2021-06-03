Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,750 shares during the quarter. Bunge makes up approximately 3.6% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP owned 0.06% of Bunge worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,568 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 536,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 67,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $389,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,298.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,676 shares of company stock valued at $18,692,434 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.27. 5,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.48. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

