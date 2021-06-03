BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $509,500.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $509,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 26,700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $287,292.00.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 25,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $274,500.00.
BurgerFi International stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
BurgerFi International Company Profile
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.
