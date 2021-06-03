BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $509,500.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $509,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 26,700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $287,292.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 25,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $274,500.00.

BurgerFi International stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 436.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth about $154,000. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

