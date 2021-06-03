Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.10 million-$93.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.29 million.

Shares of BNR stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burning Rock Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

