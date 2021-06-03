C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 42.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 97,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.